Farmers Wary Of Environment, Prices Caused Effect On Agro Economy
October 07, 2024
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The Sindh Abadgar Board has expressed concern over the impact of heatwave and rains on cotton which has severely affected the production by 50 percent in comparison to the previous year.
A meeting of the board at its office here on Monday, chaired by Senior Vice President Mahmood Nawaz Shah, lamented that after 2022 torrential monsoon rains the growers had not been able to recover their losses.
The farmers attending the meeting said the lower crop prices were further affecting the farmers who were already hit by environment and inputs related issues.
The meeting was told that the seed cotton price in 2023 was notified at Rs8,500 per 40 kilograms and the paddy price around the same time was Rs3,500 per 40 KG.
However, in the year which followed the prices of the agricultural inputs further increased but the rates offered to the growers for the cotton and paddy produced dropped to Rs6,500 and Rs2,500, respectively.
According to the farmers, the declining financial health of the farmers had led to a drop to the use of the fertilizers as a reduction of around 20 percent had been seen in comparison to the last year.
"This is not a healthy sign going forward," the meeting underlined, warning that the robust agricultural GDP growth and the record exports of agricultural commodities in 2023 might not reur in the current fiscal.
The farmers said if the government wanted to encourage competitiveness and open market dynamics then the principle of open market required free movement of agricultural produce and, therefore, the wheat export should also have been allowed.
Dr Bashir Nizamani, Syed Nadeem Shah, Dr Zulfiqar Yousfani, Mohammad Malook Nizamani, Mohammed Aslam Mari, Imran Bozdar, Mohammed Taha, Mustafa Nawaz Shah , Murad Ali Shah Bukerai, and others.
