FDU Swat to play vital role in agro processing activities: SMEDA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Provincial Chief, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rashid Aman has said that Fruit Dehydration Unit (FDU), Swat would play vital role in the promotion of agro processing activities in the province by encouraging the private sector.

He stated this while addressing a one-day seminar awareness seminar regarding horticulture sector initiatives of the authority in a local hotel at Saidu Sharif, Swat, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Besides, Project Director, FDU, Swat, Hafeezullah, Chairman, All Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association (APCEA), Manzoor Elahi Malik, Deputy Director (DD) Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Iftikhar Khan, Syed Noman (SMEA-USAID), Asmatullah of Pakistan academy of Rural Development (PARD) and experts Rasheed Khan, Saleem Khan and Tanvir Khan also addressed the participants of the seminar.

The provincial chief SMEDA added that projects like FDU-Swat would play vital role in promotion of agro processing activities within the province by encouraging the private sector and presenting role model. The project is going to become operational during the current Calendar year.

The project, he said will also serve as a common facility centre and demonstration unit for the local growers, processors and exporters, providing dehydrated fruit supported by packaging as per international best practices.

The unit is proposed to consist of a fruit dehydration unit with an installed capacity of 175 tons of fruit and vegetable per year along with a washing, slicing, packing and storing capacity. Established on approximately one kanal land, 16 people will be hired directly in the project.

Mr. Hafizullah Khan (Project Director, FDU, Swat), SMEDA briefed participants about objectives of the seminar and the project. He explained that in order to ensure best implementation the project has not only hired a well experienced team comprising of Management experts, Ph.D. and Food Technologists, but also engaged university students with engineering, management and economics background during various stages.

He expressed gratitude to the public sector departments and private sector stakeholders for continued cooperation.

Mr. Manzoor Elahi Malik (Chairman APCEA) emphasized upon the need of value added products complying with the international standards. He ensured that, quality dehydrated fruits and vegetables can be easily marketed domestically as well as in the international market.

Informing the audience about the efforts of Master Foods in agro processing, Mr. Rasheed Khan, and Mr. Salim Khan expressed that the dehydrated fruits with hygienic processing and packing can boost the horticulture sector of KP.

Mr. Iftikhar Khan (Deputy Director, TDAP) explained in detail about the export market potential of the processed fruits. He ensured optimum facilitation to the value chain players in this regard.

Mr. Syed Noman (SMEA, USAID) delivered presentation about the food processing related requirements of the international market and the package of SMEA, USAID for the development of listed sectors.

Mr. Asmatullah Shah (PARD) Mr. Tanveer Abbassi (Expert) educated the audience about the technicalities and potential of the agro processing.

Experts from the agriculture extension and research departments, and Bio Technology Department of University of Swat shared their expert opinion about the subject.