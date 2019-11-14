Federal govt to ask provincial govts to set right sugarcane prices: Parliamentary Secretary

Parliamentary Secretary for National Food Security Muhammad Ameer Sultan Thursday said the federal government would ask the provincial governments, mill owners and sugar cane commissioners to determine price of sugarcane in consultation with the farmers and start the crushing season on time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National food Security Muhammad Ameer Sultan Thursday said the Federal government would ask the provincial governments, mill owners and sugar cane commissioners to determine price of sugarcane in consultation with the farmers and start the crushing season on time.

Responding to a calling attention notice of MNAs Fazal Muhammad Khan, Ehsanullah Tiwana, Faizullah and Noor Alam Khan regarding non fixation of price of sugarcane by the government, he said the provinces determine the prices of sugarcane and the federal government had no role in it at any level.

"However, we have written letters to the provincial governments about matters related to Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA), determination of prices and start of the crushing season.

" "We had earlier brought together provincial governments, mill owners and farmers to discuss the issue and it was decided that the sugarcane crushing season will start on November 15." The sugar mills could delay the crushing season till November 30, he told.

MNA Noor Alam Khan said even the rate of Rs 240 per 40 kg for sugarcane was not enough in view of the hikes in fertilizer prices and other inputs and taxes.

Earlier, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser announced formation of legislative drafting council to smoothen the process of legislation by members.

Members of National Assembly Asad Umar, Ali Muhammad Khan, Rana Tanvir, Shahida Akhtar Ali, Ghous Bux Mehr, Amir Hoti, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Syed Naveed Qamar and other MNAs will be members of the council.