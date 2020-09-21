Fennel cultivation be initiated

Agriculture experts have advised growers to initiate cultivation of fennel (saunf) immediately and complete the process in October to reap optimal benefits

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Agriculture experts have advised growers to initiate cultivation of fennel (saunf) immediately and complete the process in October to reap optimal benefits.

According to a spokesman of Agriculture (Extension) department, fennel has high health benefits and its ingredients play a pivotal role in health maintenance.

He informed that it gives relief from anemia, indigestion, flatulence, constipation, colic, diarrhea, respiratory disorders, menstrual disorders, besides remedies against eye and heart ailments.

"Therefore, the farmers should cultivate this important crop which can play important role in addressing their financial problems as it has attractive value in the market", he added.

He further advised the growers to cultivate only the approved varieties of fennel for getting good yields.