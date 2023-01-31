Fertiliser dealer booked for hoarding urea bags

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration, during a raid here on Tuesday, booked a fertiliser dealer for allegedly hoarding urea bags.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Adil Umar Warriach raided a shop owned by a dealer named Muhammad Aslam at the grain market.

He had hoarded 170 bags of urea at his godown.

The AC He sealed the godown and filed a report with Model Town Police Station for registering a case against the dealer.