Fertiliser Dealer Booked For Hoarding Urea Bags

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2023 | 06:01 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration, during a raid here on Tuesday, booked a fertiliser dealer for allegedly hoarding urea bags.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Adil Umar Warriach raided a shop owned by a dealer named Muhammad Aslam at the grain market.

He had hoarded 170 bags of urea at his godown.

The AC He sealed the godown and filed a report with Model Town Police Station for registering a case against the dealer.

