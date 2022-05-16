Fertilizer bags seized in faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Agriculture department here foiled an attempt to illegally shift 900 bags of urea fertilizer in tehsil Samundri by some hoarders.

The department sources informed Monday that 900 bags of urea fertilizers were being transported to chak 172-GB, Adda Shajwal in tehsil Samundri illegally when a team of agriculture department (extension) intercepted and took the trailer loaded with urea bags into its custody.

The team handed over two hoarders to the police concerned.

Meanwhile, Director Agriculture Ch Abdul Hameed said that steps were being taken to sell fertilizer at official rate in the open market.