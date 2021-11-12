UrduPoint.com

Fertilizer Dealer Fined For Over Charging

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 04:35 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Agriculture department imposed fine of Rs 50,000 on a fertilizer dealer and issued warning to many others during a special crackdown across the district to prevent over charging of fertilizers.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, the Assistant Director Agriculture Mazhar Kaleem conducted raids at various locations of the district and checked prices of fertilizers at various shops.

During a raid at Adda Tail Farm near Chack 100/10-R the officer caught Usman Traders for selling fertilizer on high rates.

The officer imposed fine of Rs 50,000 on the shop owner and also warned him to avoid over charging otherwise strict action would be taken against him.

During the last ten days, the officers of agriculture department had checked 152 fertilizer sale points and arrested 24 dealers involved in over charging while imposed fine of Rs 45,000 and First Information Reports were registered against two dealers.

