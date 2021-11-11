Fertilizer stock of 27000 bags recovered

According to Agriculture Department spokesman, Agriculture department recovered 27000 Nitrophas fertilizer bags from a godown of Fatima textile mills few miles away from Muzaffargarh city in the premises of city police, during a raid conducted here on Thursday

MUZAFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :According to Agriculture Department spokesman, Agriculture department recovered 27000 Nitrophas fertilizer bags from a godown of Fatima textile mills few miles away from Muzaffargarh city in the premises of city police, during a raid conducted here on Thursday.

Taking action on reports of Special Branch regarding illegal stock of fertilizer, a senior agriculture official along with police and special branch officials conducted raid at Fatima textile Mills.

The team recovered illegal stock of 27000 Nitrophas fertilizer's bags worth over 148.5 million.

The team sealed the mill and initiated legal action against the owner.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Mosa Raza has directed official concerned to continue crackdown against stockers without any discrimination.

He also said on this occasion that district administration was taking all possible steps to eradicate artificial inflation by conducting raids and netting hoarders spokesman added.