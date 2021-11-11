UrduPoint.com

Fertilizer Stock Of 27000 Bags Recovered

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 12:17 PM

Fertilizer stock of 27000 bags recovered

According to Agriculture Department spokesman, Agriculture department recovered 27000 Nitrophas fertilizer bags from a godown of Fatima textile mills few miles away from Muzaffargarh city in the premises of city police, during a raid conducted here on Thursday

MUZAFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :According to Agriculture Department spokesman, Agriculture department recovered 27000 Nitrophas fertilizer bags from a godown of Fatima textile mills few miles away from Muzaffargarh city in the premises of city police, during a raid conducted here on Thursday.

Taking action on reports of Special Branch regarding illegal stock of fertilizer, a senior agriculture official along with police and special branch officials conducted raid at Fatima textile Mills.

The team recovered illegal stock of 27000 Nitrophas fertilizer's bags worth over 148.5 million.

The team sealed the mill and initiated legal action against the owner.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Mosa Raza has directed official concerned to continue crackdown against stockers without any discrimination.

He also said on this occasion that district administration was taking all possible steps to eradicate artificial inflation by conducting raids and netting hoarders spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Agriculture Muzaffargarh Textile All From Million

Recent Stories

Russian Ambassador Conveys Putin's Congratulations ..

Russian Ambassador Conveys Putin's Congratulations to Re-elected Nicaraguan Pres ..

4 minutes ago
 Russia to Consider Ban on Western Flights If Aerof ..

Russia to Consider Ban on Western Flights If Aeroflot Faces Sanctions - Lawmaker

4 minutes ago
 Int'l engagement with Afghanistan crucial to avert ..

Int'l engagement with Afghanistan crucial to avert economic collapse, civil war: ..

6 minutes ago
 NBA champion Bucks hold off Knicks, Nets work Magi ..

NBA champion Bucks hold off Knicks, Nets work Magic in Orlando

6 minutes ago
 Over 50% students of up to 18 years inoculated: As ..

Over 50% students of up to 18 years inoculated: Asad Umar

6 minutes ago
 Federal government to ensure GB's socioeconomic up ..

Federal government to ensure GB's socioeconomic uplift: PM Imran Khan

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.