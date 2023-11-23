Open Menu

Fertilizers Available In Abundance For Rabi Crops

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2023 | 10:29 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The Punjab Agriculture department has clarified that fertilizers are available in abundance for the needs of Rabi 2023-24 crops, especially wheat, and there is no shortage of fertilizers in the province.

A spokesman of the department said on Thursday that supply of quality agricultural inputs (fertilizers, seeds) to farmers at fixed rates was the top priority of the department and exploitation of farmers would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

In this regard, to ensure the supply of fertilizers at fixed rates, the teams of Agriculture department under the supervision of the Punjab Agriculture Secretary were fully active and zero tolerance policy was being implemented against those involved in black marketing and selling of fertilizers at high prices.

In Punjab, during this month FIRs had been registered against 182 people involved in over-pricing and black marketing of fertilizers across the province and 92 dealers had been been handed over to the police.

A fine of more than Rs 10.781 million had been imposed on dealers selling fertilizers at high rates while 29,984 bags of fertilizers worth Rs 10.08 million had been confiscated.

A spokesman of the department further said that the farmers could lodge complaints to relevant Assistant Director , Deputy Director or Director Agriculture (Extension) against elements involved in black marketing and over-pricing.

The mafia selling fake or expensive agricultural inputs was being dealt with iron hands and the people involved in this heinous business were being punished.

