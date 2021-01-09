UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Few Persons Damaged Crops Zoning System: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 04:27 PM

Few persons damaged crops zoning system: Minister

Provincial Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jehanian Gardezi on Saturday said few persons damaged agriculture zoning system and inflicted heavy loss to cotton sector especially in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jehanian Gardezi on Saturday said few persons damaged agriculture zoning system and inflicted heavy loss to cotton sector especially in South Punjab.

Cotton remained an important cash of South Punjab as millions of people were associated with the crop, the provincial minister expressed these remarks while addressing a ceremony at Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Gardezi remarked that cotton had vital role in country's exports and provision of employment opportunities to the people in the region.

Reduction in cotton production put huge burden on country's economy, he stated.

Loss in cotton sector was very much difficult to recover, he noted. Pakistan has important raw material now.

However, Pakistan had enough cotton for preparation of value added goods. Hussain Jehanian remarked adding that country could make progress by focusing on agriculture, production and commercial sectors.

He stated that Bangladesh was not producer of cotton but it was exporting textile products. He, however, added that Pakistan's textile sector was working with full capacity. Country's exports were on increase due to effective policies of the government, he said adding, to boost exports further, the country would have to focus on cotton sector.

"We will have to follow modern technology", he remarked, adding, research institutes should also be upgraded.

Gardezi also informed that government was also aware of the issue of subsidy on fertilizers through token. The government was working on its substitute, he said hoping for rapid progress on it soon.

Jehanian also focused on promotion of tunnel farming. He also expressed concern over construction of housing societies at agriculture land. The housing societies damaged fertile land, he said.

Responding to a question, the provincial minister said provision of electricity to tube wells on subsidize prices was better option if compared to fixed rates. The fixed price policy remained failed in the neighboring country.

The minister stated that he was aware of complaints against plant protection department of agriculture. He sought proposal for improvement in that regard. He also assured that he would talk to high up for introduction of another industrial city in Multan.

The minister hoped that Multan would be the business Centre of country in future. "The city is linked to China Pakistan Economic Corridor route", he said.

Recently, Prime Minister Imran Khan gave approval of construction of five new cement factories in Punjab. Similarly, the government was also very much interested in Construction Industry. On this occasion, a good number of representatives and members of Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Imran Khan Prime Minister Technology Bangladesh Electricity Exports Business Punjab Agriculture CPEC Progress Price Chamber Commerce Textile Cotton Government Industry Million Housing Employment

Recent Stories

Russian Arctic City of Norilsk Declares Mourning D ..

4 minutes ago

Governor asks PDM leaders to forge unity against t ..

6 minutes ago

Prime minister meets governor, chief minister Balo ..

6 minutes ago

Dense fog to engulf plain areas of Punjab, upper S ..

6 minutes ago

North Korea's Kim calls US 'principal enemy'

6 minutes ago

US skier Tommy Ford suffers heavy fall

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.