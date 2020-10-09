UrduPoint.com
Fiji To Increase Agricultural Exports

Fri 09th October 2020 | 04:07 PM

SUVA, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Fiji said on Friday that its agricultural export is expected to be raised to 100 million Fijian Dollars (about 47 million U.S. dollars) in the next two years from the annual value of 50 million Fijian dollars (about 23 million U.S. dollars) currently.

According to the Fijivillage news website, Agriculture Minister Mahendra Reddy said that there are a number of programs in place to support an overall plan on fast-track agricultural growth and development with the export targets set.

The agricultural export this year is expected to reach 60 million Fijian dollars (about 28 million U.S. dollars) thanks to a 15 percent year-on-year increase in volume in the first half, he said.

According to the report, the agriculture ministry has provided seeds to over 33,000 Fijian households and started the second round of seedlings, suckers and planting material distribution in order to expand production.

In addition, the ministry has provided the Fijian farmers with support to backyard gardening to serve the nation's food and nutrition security.

Agriculture is also considered important to income generation in the country. Accounting for 7 percent of Fiji's gross domestic product, it supports the livelihood of 27 percent of Fiji's population and is the main source of jobs for more than 83 percent of Fiji's rural residents.

