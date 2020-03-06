First Agricultural Expo to organize on June 2020 in Quetta: Jam Kamal

First Agricultural Expo will be organized on June 2020 in Quetta in order to develop Agricultural Sector aimed to boost economy of province through investing of national and foreign companies

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :First Agricultural Expo will be organized on June 2020 in Quetta in order to develop Agricultural Sector aimed to boost economy of province through investing of national and foreign companies.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan Alyani chaired a meeting to review preparations measures of holding Agricultural Expo 2020.

Provincial Secretary Agriculture Department briefed the meeting about arrangements measures regarding organizing Agriculture Sector Expo in detail. Provincial Agriculture Minister Zamark Khan Achakzai, Chief Secretary Balochistan Fazeel Asghar and Secretary Finance Noor-ul-Haq Baloch attended the meeting.

The meeting decided that the Expo will be held in Quetta during the last week of June 2020 and Balochistan Agricultural Policy can also be announced at the Expo. The event is being conducted in partnership with USAID and FAO which is objective to provide information about modern methods of cultivation, agribusiness, seeds, water, medicine and machinery to farmers of the province.

Officials of national and foreign companies, investors related to the agriculture sector, agricultural scientists and Livestock sector would be attended the Expo, said in the meeting.

The meeting also reviewed the issues related to agriculture development, modernization of agriculture and green tractor scheme. On the occasion, Chief Minister Balochistan said that modern technology is being used in agriculture sector in the world which was also increased for multiplication production of agriculture and we also need to introduce same technology in the province for development of Agriculture Sector.

He said that Balochistan has full potential for cultivating cotton and olives, it is important to inform landowners and the farmers about new crops and modern methods of farming for betterment of Agriculture.