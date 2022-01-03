UrduPoint.com

First Major Good Rain Spell Of Winter Beneficial For Wheat Crop: Spokesperson PMD

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2022 | 05:03 PM

First major good rain spell of winter beneficial for wheat crop: Spokesperson PMD

The first-ever significant rain of this winter season expected at various parts of the country from today (Monday) till Friday will prove as beneficial for the Wheat crop

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :The first-ever significant rain of this winter season expected at various parts of the country from today (Monday) till Friday will prove as beneficial for the Wheat crop.

However, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has advised the concerned authorities to remain alert due to the heavy rainfall which may generate flash flooding in vulnerable parts of Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Naseerabad, Kohlu and Kohe Suleman till January 05 (Wednesday).

Heavy snowfall may cause road closures in Quetta, Pishin, Ziarat, Qilla Abdullah, Harnai, Chaman, Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali, Kaghan, Naran, Dir, Swat, Chitral, Astore, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Neelum valley, Bagh and Haveli districts from January 4 (Tuesday) to January 6 (Thursday).

Spokesman PMD, Dr. Zaheer Ahmad Babar said that the strong westerly weather system has entered Balochistan and approaching upper parts of the country during the next three to four days.

This is the first major good rain spell across the country including Punjab , Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan during which the day temperatures may be decreased.

The system would produce widespread intermittent rain across the country while the intensity of the rain will be varying from moderate to heavy falls at times, he said.

According to the PMD, rain with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Noshki, Turbat, Panjgur, Gwadar, Pasni, Jiwani, Lasbella, Kalat, Khuzdar, Mastung, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhalmagsi, Bolan, Sibbi, Kohlu, Barkhan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar khan, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas and Khairpur till Thursday.

Rain with isolated heavy falls is expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore and Kasur till January 7(Friday).

Heavy Snowfall is also expected in Quetta, Pishin, Ziarat, Qilla Abdullah, Harnai, Chaman Murree, Galliyat, Neelum valley, Bagh, Haveli, Rawalakot, Naran, Kaghan, Hunza, Gilgit, Skardu, Astore, Chitral, Dir, Swat and Malam Jabba during the period.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan USA Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Weather Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Abbottabad Punjab Murree Gwadar Hyderabad Sahiwal Mansehra Gilgit Baltistan Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Larkana Sialkot Charsadda Nowshera Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Chakwal Hafizabad Khanewal Khushab Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Narowal Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Jamshoro Khairpur Chitral Haripur Kohistan Malakand Shangla Barkhan Khuzdar Mastung Rawalakot Dalbandin Qila Abdullah Ziarat Panjgur January

Recent Stories

Foreign arrivals in Nepal down nearly 35 pct in 20 ..

Foreign arrivals in Nepal down nearly 35 pct in 2021

51 seconds ago
 'People of all religions enjoying equal rights in ..

'People of all religions enjoying equal rights in Pakistan'ADCG Sialkot Farooq A ..

5 minutes ago
 Ronaldo statue kicks up a fuss in India's Goa

Ronaldo statue kicks up a fuss in India's Goa

8 minutes ago
 Egypt's 2021 exports register record high of 31 bl ..

Egypt's 2021 exports register record high of 31 bln USD

8 minutes ago
 Sindhi Culture festival kicks off, prominent digni ..

Sindhi Culture festival kicks off, prominent dignitaries to participate

8 minutes ago
 Plans of China int'l consumer products expo reveal ..

Plans of China int'l consumer products expo revealed

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.