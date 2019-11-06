First spell of winter rains beneficial for Rabi crops

The first spell of winter rains started on Tuesday night expected to bring about positive impact on crops cultivated during the Rabi season, besides helping the farmers to prepare maximum land for cultivation of different crops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :The first spell of winter rains started on Tuesday night expected to bring about positive impact on crops cultivated during the Rabi season, besides helping the farmers to prepare maximum land for cultivation of different crops.

Particularly, the current rains were blessings in a disguise for the farmers of rain-fed areas across the country, as huge areas are set to be put under wheat cultivation, the major cash crop of the season and source of staple food for local consumption.

The showers would also be helpful for timely sowing of other minor crops including oil seeds, pulses, seasonal fruits and vegetables to cater to the local needs as well as exports, said Member Natural Resources in Pakistan Agriculture Research Council Dr Sarfaraz Ahmad.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, he said that rains would be widely beneficial for wheat crop as it would help in healthy germination of plants and its growth and help in enhanced output.

Besides, he said that rains would also be beneficial for livestock, aquaculture and range lands used for the animals grazing, adding that water table would also be improved.

He said that availability of fresh and hygienic water in ponds and lakes would also help enhance output of livestock in terms of meat and milk, adding that it would increase the aquaculture production that were gaining momentum in the country.

It may be recalled here that Meteorological Department had forecast that rains in upper and central parts of the country on Wednesday and Thursday.

It said that widespread rain-dust or thunderstorm (with isolated heavy fall) was expected in districts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Islamabad, at scattered places in districts of lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper/central Punjab, while at isolated places in districts of south Punjab.

Snowfall over high mountains and hailstorm in plain areas are also expected during the period.