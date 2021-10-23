Fish brings good business in winter

UrduPoint.com

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :The business of fish is flourishing after the weather turned a bit chilly as stalls of fish sellers and those dealing in selling fried fish could be seen in every nook and corner of the city.

Stalls of 'Rahu', Mahasher, Silver and other varieties of fish could be seen along roads in Pindora, Commercial Market, Haidri Chowk, Liaquat Road, Committee Chowk, Banni Chowk, Sadiqabad, Tipu Road, Saddar Babu Bazaar, Adiala Road and Lalkurti while many kind of fried fish is available at Rs 600 to Rs 1600 per kilogram at these stalls.

The fishermen bring fish from different dams including Sandimar Dam, Shah Pur Dam, Misriot Dam, Rawal Dam etc to the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

A fried fish seller Waris Khan Chowk said "I have been doing this business for the past 23 years at Commercial Market and Saddar Babu Bazaar (Hathi Chowk) and we earn a lot during chilly weather as the fish is favorable dish of the season."A medical practitioner Dr. Arshad Tanoli said that fish was a necessary food item for health. "People of all ages should eat fish in winter season to keep themselves warm," he suggested.

