UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flour Millers Announce To Launch Phase-wise Protest Campaign Against Ban On Wheat Movement From Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 31 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 05:03 PM

Flour millers announce to launch phase-wise protest campaign against ban on wheat movement from Punjab

The flour millers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday announced launching a 'phase-wise' agitation campaign from next week against restrictions on wheat supply from Punjab

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The flour millers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday announced launching a 'phase-wise' agitation campaign from next week against restrictions on wheat supply from Punjab.

Addressing a press conference here, the millers argued that restrictions on inter-provincial movement of wheat and other food items was against article 151 of the constitution which should be lifted forthwith.

KP was a wheat-deficient province, as it is mainly dependent on Punjab to fulfill requirements of the food commodity, said Chairman of All Pakistan Flour Mills Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter Muhammad Naeem Butt.

He said Punjab government has imposed a ban on inter-provincial movement of wheat to KP from April 01, since the start of wheat crop harvesting season, which has caused closure of a number of flour mills in KP.

The chairman informed that the Punjab government had issued a permit, allowing KP millers to procure wheat from the open market in the province while the Punjab food department staff is illegally charging Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 as bribe for issuance of the permit.

On the other hand, the millers said illegal taxes were being charged on various checkpoints erected by police and food department during transportation of wheat from Punjab.

Naeem Butt mentioned that the Punjab government had decided to issue permit for transportation of only 2,000 metric ton against requirements of 12,000 metric ton of KP whereas the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also stopped issuance of wheat from godown, subsequently, 25 percent flour mills had been closed down in the province.

If the Punjab government did not lift the ban on wheat movement immediately, the rest of the flour mills would be shut in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he feared.

He said KP flour millers buy wheat sac at Rs 5,200 from open market against Punjab rate of Rs 4,500 and Rs 4,800, owing to which people of the KP province have compelled to purchase flour at higher rates.

During the initial phase of the protest campaign, Butt informed that black-ribbon will be hoisted on all flour mills in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

After one week, a protest rally will be held from Peshawar Motorway Toll Plaza to Press Club. He added the next phase of the agitation drive will be announced during the rally.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Motorway Buy April Market All From Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Observes World Ocean Day

3 minutes ago

SEC reviews CFD’s Q1 of 2021 general budget

4 minutes ago

Commander Azerbaijan Naval Forces Called On Chief ..

9 minutes ago

Namibia launches first ever space, science and tec ..

17 minutes ago

Russia's daily COVID-19 cases rise to multi-month ..

17 minutes ago

Thailand ramps up vaccination amid rising COVID-19 ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.