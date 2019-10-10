UrduPoint.com
Flower Plantation Campaign To Continue Till March

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 08:20 PM

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Ejaz Hussain Janjua said plantation of flowers started in the city which would continue till March

During the campaign here on Thursday, he said maximum flowers would be planted at green belts in the city under a beautification plan.

He said that it was a top priority of the PHA to make green belts more attractive and special focus was being paid on entry and exit points, adding that the department was utilising all possible resources for beautification of the city.

