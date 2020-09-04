UrduPoint.com
FM Calls For Deeper Cooperation Between Pakistan, China In Agriculture Sector

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 02:38 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in his meeting with Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing says that agriculture is the mainstay of Pakistan's economy and employs a large part of the country's productive labor force.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2020) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi emphasized the need for deeper cooperation between Pakistan and China in agriculture sector.

Talking to Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing in Islamabad, he said agriculture is the mainstay of Pakistan's economy and employs a large part of the country's productive labor force.

The Foreign Minister said there is a greater need to revamp and modernize agriculture sector with China's co-operation and unleash the Second Green Revolution in Pakistan.

He said China has introduced wide-ranging reforms in its agriculture sector that has contributed significantly to its GDP and it is imperative for Pakistan to benefit from these experiences.

The Chinese Ambassador expressed his country's desire to collaborate with Pakistan in setting up Agriculture Technology Centers, Joint Research Centre for Plant Pest and Disease Control, and FMD Zones.

