Food Authority Arranges Awareness Seminar For Milk Sellers

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 04:50 PM

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Malakand Rehan Khattak, KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority District Malakand Thursday organized awareness seminar for milk sellers of Malakand District

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Malakand Rehan Khattak, KP food Safety and Halal Food Authority District Malakand Thursday organized awareness seminar for milk sellers of Malakand District.

The seminar was aimed to educate the milk sellers regarding provision of healthy and unadulterated milk to the people of Malakand. Seminar was attended by Director Live Stock and representatives from Health and Food departments along with Trade Union Batkhela.

