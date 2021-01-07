Food Authority arranges awareness seminar for milk sellers

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Malakand Rehan Khattak, KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority District Malakand Thursday organized awareness seminar for milk sellers of Malakand District

The seminar was aimed to educate the milk sellers regarding provision of healthy and unadulterated milk to the people of Malakand. Seminar was attended by Director Live Stock and representatives from Health and Food departments along with Trade Union Batkhela.