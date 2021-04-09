UrduPoint.com
Food Authority Foils Wheat Smuggling

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 12:16 PM

Local food authority foiled wheat smuggling in huge quantity by conducting raid at Shujabad motorway interchange here

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Local food authority foiled wheat smuggling in huge quantity by conducting raid at Shujabad motorway interchange here.

According to sources from DC office, 1790 mund wheat was seized, being smuggled out in an organized way by unidentified outlaws.

The seized wheat was shifted to godown of food department forthwith.

First Investigation Report was registered against undisclosed number of criminals, with further inquiry started.

Action was led under supervision of Deputy Director Food Chaudhary Muhammad Arshad and District Food Controller Ahmad Javed.

It is pertinent to note that district administration had held ban on shifting wheat outside of the city until completion of purchase target from growers.

As many as 23 check points were set up so far in different parts of the district to hold check on its movement to anywhere in the province.

