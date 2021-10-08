UrduPoint.com

Food Department Action On Unfair Distribution, Tampering Of Wheat

The Food Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday suspended three officers and issued directives for complete inquiry in misuse of power, unfair distribution of wheat and tampering of wheat quota

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The Food Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday suspended three officers and issued directives for complete inquiry in misuse of power, unfair distribution of wheat and tampering of wheat quota.

The three officials including an Assistant Food Controller and two Food Green Inspectors suspended for violating wheat release policy and food green licensing control. Deputy Secretary Food and District Food Controller directed to complete the inquiry within seven days and submit the report.

It was worth mentioning here that during the inspection of the Prime Flour Mills, Khyber Flour Mills and Doaba Flour Mills in District Peshawar discrepancies and violations were found against wheat release Policy-2021 and Food grain Licensing Control Order 1957 with the connivance of Kamal Ahmad, Assistant Food Controller, Waheedullah Food Grain Inspector and Muhammad Shahid Food grain Inspector Officer of Rationing Controller, Peshawar.

Taking stern action, the order issued by the Director Food Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in which the services of Kamal Ahmad Assistant Food Controller, Waheed Food grain Inspector and Muhammad Shahid Food grain Inspector Officer of the Rationing Controller Peshawar were placed under suspension under Rule-06 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules-2021 with immediate effect.

Amir Hassan Deputy Secretary Food Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Aftab Umar District Food Controller, Mardan was hereby appointed as Inquiring Committee to conduct inquiry regarding role responsibilities and connivance of above officials in the instant case and submit report within seven days.

