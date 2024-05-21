Open Menu

Food Department Manshera Commences Wheat Procurement At 3900 Rupees Per 40 KG

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2024 | 07:42 PM

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) In compliance with provincial government directives, the food Department Mansehra Tuesday has established a wheat procurement center and started purchasing at 3900 rupees per 40 KG. Food department has also set a target of 12000 metric tons of wheat.

According to the details, Wheat dealers from Punjab are selling their produce in district Mansehra while the local farmers have also been directed to sell their wheat on the procurement centers.

The KP government has set the price of wheat at 3900 rupees per 40 kilograms.

During an official visit to the wheat procurement center at the Food Warehouse, Deputy Commissioner Mansehra also received a briefing from District Food Controller Abbottabad, Shaukat Sulatn regarding the ethical guidelines for wheat procurement.

The DC also inspected the facilities provided at the wheat procurement center in Havelian and issued instructions to ensure smooth facilitation for landlords and farmers.

