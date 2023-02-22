UrduPoint.com

Food Department To Set Up 466 Wheat Procurement Centres In Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2023 | 07:13 PM

Sindh Food Department will set up 466 wheat procurement centres across the province for purchasing new wheat crop from growers at prescribed support price

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Sindh Food Department will set up 466 wheat procurement centres across the province for purchasing new wheat crop from growers at prescribed support price.

According to a statement issued here on Wednesday, the Food Department has approved establishment of 466 wheat procurement centres (WPCs) in different regions of the province and notification in this regard has also been issued.

According to the notification, 104 wheat procurement centres would be set up in Sukkur Region, 126 in food regions of Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas, 116 in Shaheed Benazirabad food region and 120 centres in Larkana food region.

