Food Dept Achieves 57pc Of Total Wheat Procurement Target In Faisalabad Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2023 | 10:39 PM

The Food department has so far procured 305,922.449 metric tons of wheat against the target of 532,810 metric tons in four districts of the division which is 57 percent of the fixed target

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :The food department has so far procured 305,922.449 metric tons of wheat against the target of 532,810 metric tons in four districts of the division which is 57 percent of the fixed target.

Deputy Director Food Umar Sarwar said here on Tuesday that 44,801.700 mt wheat against the fixed target of 110,000 mt has been procured in district Faisalabad; 53,802.699 mt against the target of 112,000 mt in district Toba Tek Singh; 173,418.350 mt wheat against the target of 263,000 mt in district Jhang and 33,899.

700 mt wheat against the fixed target of 53,000 mt has been procured in district Chiniot.

He said that total 40 procurement centers had been established across the division including 11 in Faisalabad, 7 in Toba Tek Singh, 17 in Jhang and 5 in Chiniot.

He said that strict monitoring of wheat procurement is being carried out besides facilitating the farmers at procurement centers.

He said that special measures have been taken to control wheat smuggling to other districts by setting up pickets at different points on national highways.

