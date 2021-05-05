Food dept achieves 74% wheat procurement target in Multan division

The food department have procured 4 71,705 metric ton wheat against the set target of 638,507 metric ton across Multan division which is the 74 percent

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :The food department have procured 4 71,705 metric ton wheat against the set target of 638,507 metric ton across Multan division which is the 74 percent.

The department have distributed 554,343 metric ton gunny bags among the wheat growers so far which is the 86.8 percent of the total target.

Deputy Director Food (DDF) Muhammad Arshad told APP on Wednesday that the wheat procurement drive was continuing across the division and expressed the hope that the department would achieve the set target before Eid-ul-Fitr.

He, however, said the drive would continue till May 31, in the districts where wheat targets were not met.

The DDF further said the payment to wheat growers was being ensured and 100 percent payments against unloading wheat had been made so far in the division.

All facilities were being extended to wheat growers at 48 procurement centres while implementation on corona standard operating procedures were also being ensured, he added.

He said a strict monitoring mechanism was being developed to stop the illegal smuggling of wheat to other areas.

He informed that the food department had conducted 93 raids, confiscated over 3,512 metric ton wheat and lodged 28 first information reports (FIRs) with police stations concerned across the division so far.

He said a bid to smuggle 550 bags of wheat to Sindh from Lodhran was foiled last night adding arrested two on the spot while registering FIR against the accused at city police station Lodhran.