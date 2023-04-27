Food dept asks wheat growers to stay alert

Wheat growers must stay alert as in coming days there is a possibility of rains in different parts of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Wheat growers must stay alert as in coming days there is a possibility of rains in different parts of Punjab.

Punjab food department spokesman on Thursday said that wheat growers after harvesting their crop must take it to wheat procurement centres of Food department at the earliest.

He said this step would help in protecting crop for damage due to possible occurrence of rain as per weather forecast.