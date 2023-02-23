Food Dept fixes 197,000 metric tons wheat procurement target for Hyderabad region

Sindh Food Department has fixed wheat procurement target at 197,000 metric ton for crop 2022-23 for eight districts of Hyderabad region

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Sindh food Department has fixed wheat procurement target at 197,000 metric ton for crop 2022-23 for eight districts of Hyderabad region.

According to a letter issued by the Sindh Food Department, out of 1.40 million metric tons target fixed for the whole province, 197000 metric tons wheat will be procured in Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin and Thatta districts of Hyderabad region.

Out of 197000 tons, 5000 tons for Hyderabad, 10,000 tons for Tando Allahyar, 5000 tons for TM Khan, 7000 tons for Thatta, 10,000 tons for Badin, 100,000 tons for Dadu and 40,000 tons have been fixed for Jamshoro district, the letter reads.

Deputy Commissioners of the districts concerned have been directed to ensure the procurement target fixed by the provincial government during the current season 2022-23.

The target for Mirpurkhas region has been fixed at 46,000 metric tons, Shaheed Benazirabad 350,000 metric tons, Sukkur 366,500 metric tons, and Larkana 410,000 metric tons.

They were advised to take necessary arrangements for procurement of wheat in advance so that the target could be achieved, the letter said.