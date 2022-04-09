UrduPoint.com

Food Dept Foils Wheat Smuggling Bid In Khanewal

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2022 | 03:16 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :The District food Department foiled a bid to illegal wheat transportation from district Khanewal to district Multan.

According to official sources, a tractor trolley loaded with 500 bags of wheat was heading to Multan when a team of Food Department intercepted it and foiled smuggling bid.

Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan Lodhi in a statement observed that there was ban on inter-district transportation of wheat. Commission mafia and middlemen would not be allowed to loot peasants. He also directed Assistant Commissioners to assist Food Department teams in discouraging illegal transportation.

