UrduPoint.com

'Food Deptt Purchasing Wheat At Rs 3900 Per Maund'

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2023 | 07:22 PM

'Food deptt purchasing wheat at Rs 3900 per maund'

The food department was procuring wheat direct from farmers at the rate of Rs 3,900 per 40 kg, fixed by the Punjab government during the current wheat procurement drive in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The food department was procuring wheat direct from farmers at the rate of Rs 3,900 per 40 kg, fixed by the Punjab government during the current wheat procurement drive in the province.

A spokesperson for the Food Department said here on Wednesday that all farmers and masses were being informed by the Food Department that there were different types of rumours in the market about the support price of wheat which were not based on facts.

Support price of wheat will remain Rs 3,900 per maund and the food department would continue to purchase wheat from farmers as per the support price till the last grain, he said.

The spokesperson further said that it was being informed to all farmers and massesby the food department that they didn't pay heed towards that types of rumours at alland sell their wheat to the food department for getting reasonable return of their crop.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Price Market All From Wheat

Recent Stories

Finland as Majority Shareholder Monitoring Situati ..

Finland as Majority Shareholder Monitoring Situation With Russian Fortum Assets ..

2 minutes ago
 NA offers Fateha for MPs, others who died in vario ..

NA offers Fateha for MPs, others who died in various accidents

2 minutes ago
 DG RDA directs authorities to provide relief to ci ..

DG RDA directs authorities to provide relief to citizens

2 minutes ago
 US Was Not Involved in the Killing of ISIS Leader ..

US Was Not Involved in the Killing of ISIS Leader by Taliban in Afghanistan - Ki ..

2 minutes ago
 CJP-led bench de-listed due to his indisposition

CJP-led bench de-listed due to his indisposition

2 minutes ago
 Belarus to Participate in SCO Defense Ministers' M ..

Belarus to Participate in SCO Defense Ministers' Meeting on April 28

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.