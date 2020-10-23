UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Food Deptt Sufficient Wheat Stock In Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 04:44 PM

Food deptt sufficient wheat stock in division

The food department has 266,610 metric tons wheat in stock in the division which is sufficient to meet needs till new wheat crop

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The food department has 266,610 metric tons wheat in stock in the division which is sufficient to meet needs till new wheat crop.

Deputy Director Food Department Saifullah Joya said here Friday that there was no shortage of wheat in the division as it was being supplied to flour mills and registered Chakkis according to their fixed quota.

He said 45,093 metric tons of wheat was in stock in district Faisalabad, 49,760 metric tonsin Toba Tek Singh, 158,528 metric tons in district Jhang and 12,929 metric tons in district Chiniot.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Shortage Chiniot Jhang Toba Tek Singh Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Flu shot fears growing further as suspected deaths ..

2 minutes ago

Police arrest six including three women for immora ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey Not Going to Discuss S-400 Tests With US - ..

4 minutes ago

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches to be broadcast live o ..

32 minutes ago

Pakistan to observe October 27 as 'Black Day' in s ..

4 minutes ago

China launches mobile COVID-19 testing lab

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.