Food deptt sufficient wheat stock in division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The food department has 266,610 metric tons wheat in stock in the division which is sufficient to meet needs till new wheat crop.

Deputy Director Food Department Saifullah Joya said here Friday that there was no shortage of wheat in the division as it was being supplied to flour mills and registered Chakkis according to their fixed quota.

He said 45,093 metric tons of wheat was in stock in district Faisalabad, 49,760 metric tonsin Toba Tek Singh, 158,528 metric tons in district Jhang and 12,929 metric tons in district Chiniot.