Food Deptt To Procure 638507 Metric Ton Wheat Across The Division

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 04:22 PM

Food deptt to procure 638507 metric ton wheat across the division

Food department would procure 638,507 metric ton wheat across the Multan division during the wheat procurement drive as the gunny bags distribution process has been started

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Food department would procure 638,507 metric ton wheat across the Multan division during the wheat procurement drive as the gunny bags distribution process has been started.

Deputy Director Food, Chaudhary Muhammad Arshad told APP here on Thursday that all arrangements for the wheat procurement drive have been finalized and added that 48 wheat procurement centers were set up across the division.

He said that the wheat procurement would also start with distribution of gunny bags as the growers could apply for gunny bags through online system.

Mr Arshad informed that the center in charges have the authority to issue 500 gunny bags to each grower while District food controller could issue the gunny bags up to 1000 gunny bags.

He said"Wheat crop is better this year and hoped that they would achieve the set wheat target easily while transparency would be ensured during the drive.

" He said that the cash delivery to growers would be made through banks attached with Food department at respective areas of the procurement centers.

The 48 wheat procurement centers across Multan division included 17 wheat procurement centers at Multan district with total set target of 184558 metric ton.

Similarly, five wheat procurement centers were set up at Lodhran district with wheat target of 95764 metric ton,12 centers at Vehari with wheat target of 128185 metric tons.

Likewise, 14 wheat procurement centers were made at district Khanewal while its wheat procurement target was set at 230000 metric ton for the year of 2021-22.

