Food Exports Decreases 17.76% In 2 Months

Tue 22nd September 2020

Food group exports from the country during first two-months of current financial year decreased by 17.76% as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Food group exports from the country during first two-months of current financial year decreased by 17.76% as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-August, 2020, different food commodities worth $553.669 million exported as compared the exports of $651.384 million of same period last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, the exports of rice reduced by 25.52% as about 433,357 metric tons of rice valuing $247.953 million exported as against 624,266 metric tons worth $332.890 million of same period last year.

However, the exports of fish and fish preparations grew by 12.25% in first two months of current financial year as about 21,362 metric tons of fish and fish products valuing $40.

843 million exported as compared to 15,397 metric tons costing $36.386 million of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, country also earned $51.615 million by exporting about 14,959 metric tons of meat and meat products, which was up by 7.90% as against the exports of 12,796 metric tons valuing $47.834 million of same period of last year.

On the other hand food group imports into the country during first two months increased by 40.59% as different food commodities worth $981.004 million imported as against the imports of $697.759 million of same period of last year.

During the period under review, the imports of milk, cream and milk for infants increased by 26.14%, wheat unmilled grew by 100, dry fruits and nuts witnessed about 380.79% increase.

