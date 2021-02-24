Food exports increase 1.05% in January

Food group exports from the country during month of January, 2021 witnessed about 1.05 percent growth as compared the exports of the corresponding month of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Food group exports from the country during month of January, 2021 witnessed about 1.05 percent growth as compared the exports of the corresponding month of last year.

Different food commodities valuing $413.299 million exported during month of January, 2021 as against the exports of $408.991 million of same month of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

During the period under review, rice exports from the country posted 7.23 percent growth and over 324,254 metric tons of rice valuing $194.226 million exported, which was stood at 366,818 metric tons valuing $181.122 million of same month of last year, it added.

In January, 2021 exports of Basmati rice from the country grew by 16.30 percent as about 72,749 metric tons of Basmati rice worth of $75.858 million exported as against the exports of 83,148 metric tons valuing $65.

225 million of same month last year, it added.

However, during last month, the exports of fish and fish preparation registered negative growth of 11.62 percent as 10,783 metric tons of above mentioned commodity valuing $24.814 million exported as compared the exports of 13,413 metric tons costing $28.076 million of same month of last year.

Meanwhile, food group exports from the country during last 07 months of current financial year remained on down track as it decreased by 6.33 percent and reached to $2.443 billion as compared the exports of $2.608 billion of corresponding period of last year.

on the other hand food group imports into the country witnessed about 50 percent growth during month of January 2021 and it increased 51.90 percent during last 07 month of financial year 2020-21 as compared the corresponding period of last year.