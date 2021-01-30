UrduPoint.com
Food Officers Suspended Over Wheat Mixing Scam

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 12:08 PM

Assistant Food Controller with Food Grain Supervisor were suspended on Saturday over wheat mixed scam unearthed by the authority after raid conducted at the food centre here yesterday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Assistant Food Controller with Food Grain Supervisor were suspended on Saturday over wheat mixed scam unearthed by the authority after raid conducted at the food centre here yesterday.

Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoeb Tareen had sealed Khan Garh Food Centre following report being forwarded him by the special branch. He had found a truck stuffed with thousands of wheat bags mixed with maize and soil on the spot and ordered inquiry into the case.

Today, he had suspended Assistant Food Controller, Bin Ysmeen and Food Grain Supervisor,Tariq Masood over tracking their alleged involvement into the scam.

They were replaced by Food Grain Supervisors namely Ziaullah Gondal, Kamran Naeem and Mukhtar Hussein to look into official matter of wheat supply to different floor mills.

License of Al-Faiz Bhatti Brothers Floor Mills was also cancelled for signing contract of purchasing mixed-wheat from the notorious food centre.

Food department officers Muhammad Nadeem, Nasir Hussain and Bashir Ahmed were deputed to scrutinise the existing stock present at the centre.

DC Amjad Shoeb Tareen said a full fledged inquiry held up and involved persons would be taken to task. He termed the culprits as thorn in the side of society.

