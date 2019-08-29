UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Forest Conservation Committee Constituted In Chitral For Protection Of Chilgoza Tree & Fruit

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 06:28 PM

Forest Conservation Committee constituted in Chitral for protection of Chilgoza tree & fruit

A Forest Conservation Committee has been constituted in Chitral district for protection of Chilgoza tree and fruit through awareness of growers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :A Forest Conservation Committee has been constituted in Chitral district for protection of Chilgoza tree and fruit through awareness of growers.

The committee was constituted during a meeting of officers of Forest department, local elders and officials of food and Agriculture Organization held at Bambureet area of Chitral district.

The participants of the meeting decided to nominate former Nazim, Abdul Majeed Qureshi as president of the committee comprising of two female members.

Speaking on the occasion, Ejaz Ahmad apprised participants that this project has been initiated through the support of Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of United Nations.

The objective of the meeting is to bring improvement in production of chilgoza and to educate growers as to how and when to harvest fruit and how to expand the forest through sowing seeds.

Senior District Forest Officer (SDFO), Umair Nawaz said purpose of this gathering is to educate people about appropriate time for harvesting of ripe fruit of chilgoza so that people can get maximum profit from their produce.

He said due to lack of awareness, growers pluck fruit before its proper maturity which causes losses. He stressed growers to get proper understanding as how and when fruit is ripe before its plucking.

Related Topics

United Nations Agriculture Chitral From

Recent Stories

Naval Chief Presides Over Command & Staff Conferen ..

2 minutes ago

NMC participates in Aqdar World Summit in Moscow

13 minutes ago

First Soviet Nuclear Bomb Test

17 seconds ago

KP PA passes condemnation resolution against India ..

40 minutes ago

'Patiala Gharana', paid tribute by discussing, pla ..

20 seconds ago

PEMRA chief warns strict action against cable oper ..

21 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.