Forest Conservation Committee constituted in Chitral for protection of Chilgoza tree & fruit

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :A Forest Conservation Committee has been constituted in Chitral district for protection of Chilgoza tree and fruit through awareness of growers.

The committee was constituted during a meeting of officers of Forest department, local elders and officials of food and Agriculture Organization held at Bambureet area of Chitral district.

The participants of the meeting decided to nominate former Nazim, Abdul Majeed Qureshi as president of the committee comprising of two female members.

Speaking on the occasion, Ejaz Ahmad apprised participants that this project has been initiated through the support of Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of United Nations.

The objective of the meeting is to bring improvement in production of chilgoza and to educate growers as to how and when to harvest fruit and how to expand the forest through sowing seeds.

Senior District Forest Officer (SDFO), Umair Nawaz said purpose of this gathering is to educate people about appropriate time for harvesting of ripe fruit of chilgoza so that people can get maximum profit from their produce.

He said due to lack of awareness, growers pluck fruit before its proper maturity which causes losses. He stressed growers to get proper understanding as how and when fruit is ripe before its plucking.