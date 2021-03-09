Forest Dept distributes free plants among tribesmen in South Waziristan

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Forest Department has distributed free plants among tribesmen and farmers of South Waziristan tribal district to bring its vast un-utilized land under forestry cover

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Forest Department has distributed free plants among tribesmen and farmers of South Waziristan tribal district to bring its vast un-utilized land under forestry cover.

Forest Department has started distribution of free plants among farmers, tribesmen, general public and government departments to achieve the afforestation targets set under 10 billion Trees Afforestation Project (10-BTAP).

In this connection, a function was held at Alqadar Public School Tanai, Wana South Waziristan where free plants were distributed among tribesmen, students and teachers.

Community Development Officer (CDO) Forest Department, Mumtaz Wazir, Principal Shah Hussain Wazir and others distributed plants and planted a sapling in the lawn of school.

They said vast unproductive land was available at Tanai that could be used for whopping afforestation. Community Development Officer Mumtaz Wazir said forest plays key role in purification of air by providing us oxygen, combating environmental pollution and climate change challenges and urged tribal people to plant maximum saplings as they can to make South Waziristan's lush green.

He said look-after and watering to plants was equally important for its speedy growth and cooperation of tribal community was imperative to achieve 10 BTAP's goals.