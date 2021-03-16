UrduPoint.com
Forest Dept Plants 820,919 Saplings Across Division

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 04:33 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The divisional forest department has planted 820,919 saplings so far against the fixed target of planting over 3 million saplings in the division during the current tree plantation drive.

Divisional Forest Officer Muhammad Ali Butt said here Tuesday that 771,076 plants had been sown against the total target of 1.5 million saplings on the government and private lands in district Toba Tek Singh.

He said that 8,700 saplings had been planted over the government land and nurseries against the fixed target of planting 128,000 trees in the district.

He said that defence and other law-enforcement agencies would plant 246,000 saplings, while 1.13 million plants would be sown on private lands and farms in the district.

Moreover, 49,843 new saplings have been planted against the total target of 1.5 million saplings in district Faisalabad.

According to details, 120,000 saplings will be planted on the government lands and nurseries; 250,000 saplings to be planted by defence and other law-enforcement agencies and 1,130,000 saplings on private places of the district.

