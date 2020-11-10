Forest deptt official suspended for facilitating timber mafia

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Azhar Abbas suspended an official of Forest Department for allegedly facilitating timber mafia at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed here on Tuesday

According to official sources, DFO Azhar Abbas also recovered stolen woods worth Rs five lakh from timber mafia, during a crackdown.

Case was also registered against the thieves. Similarly, Forest Department official namely Rana Kashif was also suspended for facilitating the thieves.

The DFO also launched an inquiry against the official.