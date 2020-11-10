UrduPoint.com
Forest Deptt Official Suspended For Facilitating Timber Mafia

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 03:20 PM

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Azhar Abbas suspended an official of Forest Department for allegedly facilitating timber mafia at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed here on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Azhar Abbas suspended an official of Forest Department for allegedly facilitating timber mafia at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, DFO Azhar Abbas also recovered stolen woods worth Rs five lakh from timber mafia, during a crackdown.

Case was also registered against the thieves. Similarly, Forest Department official namely Rana Kashif was also suspended for facilitating the thieves.

The DFO also launched an inquiry against the official.

