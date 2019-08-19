Forest deptt plants 600,000 saplings in Faisalabad division

The Forest Department has planted more than 600,000 saplings in four districts of Faisalabad division during the last one year under the "Plant for Pakistan" programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The Forest Department has planted more than 600,000 saplings in four districts of Faisalabad division during the last one year under the "Plant for Pakistan " programme.

A spokesman for Forest Department said on Monday that another 800,000 saplings would be planted in Faisalabad division for which a campaign has been launched and the task would be accomplished very soon.

He said that the Forest Department would plant 120,000 saplings in district Faisalabad, 280,000 in Toba Tek Singh, 275,000 in Jhang and 125,000 saplings in district Chiniot.

Similarly, Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) has also promised to plant 70,000 saplings in Faisalabad. The Chamber has 7,000 members and every member will plant at least 10 saplings under the "Plant for Pakistan" programme, he added.

The spokesman said that Civil Defence Department has set tree plantation target of 100,000 saplings while private departments will plant 300,000 saplings in Faisalabad.