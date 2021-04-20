Forest deptt sets up nurseries for spring tree plantation drive

The forest department has set up nurseries comprising nine different varieties of environment-friendly saplings for spring tree plantation drive in district Toba Tek Singh

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The forest department has set up nurseries comprising nine different varieties of environment-friendly saplings for spring tree plantation drive in district Toba Tek Singh.

Divisional Forest Officer Muhammad Ali Butt said here Tuesday that tree plantation in district Toba Tek Singh was in full swing like others districts of the division, adding that saplings would be available at Rs 2 per plant in nurseries.

He said in Kamalia plantation subdivision range headquarters Kamalia 183,855 saplings of differentvarieties, including Acacia, Sheesham, had been put on display for sale to the general public.