UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Forest Deptt Sets Up Nurseries For Spring Tree Plantation Drive

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 03:27 PM

Forest deptt sets up nurseries for spring tree plantation drive

The forest department has set up nurseries comprising nine different varieties of environment-friendly saplings for spring tree plantation drive in district Toba Tek Singh

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The forest department has set up nurseries comprising nine different varieties of environment-friendly saplings for spring tree plantation drive in district Toba Tek Singh.

Divisional Forest Officer Muhammad Ali Butt said here Tuesday that tree plantation in district Toba Tek Singh was in full swing like others districts of the division, adding that saplings would be available at Rs 2 per plant in nurseries.

He said in Kamalia plantation subdivision range headquarters Kamalia 183,855 saplings of differentvarieties, including Acacia, Sheesham, had been put on display for sale to the general public.

Related Topics

Sale Toba Tek Singh Kamalia Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

UAE denounces Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mush ..

2 minutes ago

Public service court held in sialkot

3 minutes ago

Deductions in granted amount under Ehsaas kafalat ..

3 minutes ago

Law ministry notifies 12 CII members for 3 years

3 minutes ago

AIOU postpones BA exams in Poonch district

3 minutes ago

50 damaged schools to be reconstructed in Khyber d ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.