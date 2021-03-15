UrduPoint.com
Forest Minister For People's Active Participation In Ongoing Plantation

Mon 15th March 2021 | 04:04 PM

Provincial Forests, Environment and Wildlife Minister, Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmer has said that the incumbent government has introduced reformative systems and initiated numerous development works in the province that would definitely bring a positive change in the lives of masses on completion

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Forests, Environment and Wildlife Minister, Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmer has said that the incumbent government has introduced reformative systems and initiated numerous development works in the province that would definitely bring a positive change in the lives of masses on completion.

Talking to a delegation here at his office on Monday, Ishtiaq Urmer assured the delegation of addressing their genuine problems on priority basis and said the KP government was endeavoring to provide best possible amenities of life to its people.

He said developing on modern lines the city of Peshawar was the center of focus of the provincial government and our efforts would continue to achieve this objective.

To make Peshawar a modern and beautiful city all available resources would be utilized.

Provision of Sui-gas and electricity to every house of PK-69, he said, was our mission and assured that residents of PK-69 would not have to wait for long to have these facilities. He said the ongoing massive plantation drive was in fact a step forward toward green and clean Pakistan.

He urged upon people to fulfill their national obligation by actively participating in ongoing tree plantation campaigns. He said we have to make these plantation drives successful to minimize the effects of environmental pollution.

