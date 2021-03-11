Forests Deptt to plant over 2.2 million saplings under spring plantation campaign 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The Forest Department, Civil Division Rawalpindi would plant over 2.2 million saplings under spring plantation campaign 2021 said Conservator of Forests, Rawalpindi Saqib Mehmood.

Talking to APP he said, the spring tree plantation campaign 2021 had been launched in the division and all out efforts would be made to make the campaign a success.

He informed that "PLANT FOR Pakistan" campaign had been inaugurated last month and the department had planted nearly 363,338 saplings in the division against the set target of over 2.2 million.

He said, under the spring plantation campaign, saplings were being planted in government forests, on the land of several government departments, Defence Dapartment and private lands in the region.

Saplings of different species like Chir pine, Rubinia, Poplar and others were being planted under the campaign, he added.

To a question he informed that total area of forests of civil division Rawalpindi is over 600,000 acres.

He informed that during current Spring Tree Plantation Campaign, 2021 sector-wise target of the Rawalpindi civil division had been fixed 2067,000 including 605,000 for government forest, 146,000 for different government departments, 293,000 for Defence department and 10,80,000 for private lands.

The Conservator expressed the confidence that the targets would be achieved by the end of spring season. He disclosed that spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2021 is in full swing in the region.

Massive tree plantation is being carried out in the division as per the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and on the special directives of the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Saqib Mehmood informed, due to effective awareness campaigns, the trend of planting saplings had increased considerably and the citizens had started playing their due role.

The plants of different species were supplied to the citizens from the nurseries of the Forest department at subsidized rates, he added.

Divisional forest officers and other concerned had been directed to plant maximum saplings with the help and cooperation of the civil society, officials and students during the campaign.

On the directives of the authorities concerned, a comprehensive plan of massive tree plantation was evolved to bring maximum area under forest cover which is basic requirement to overcome environmental degradation, he added.

The Conservator said that the staff members of the department had been activated to make sure proper forestation in their respective areas which were inspected by the senior forest officers.

All necessary arrangements were also made to make the spring plantation program a success which would continue till April, he added.

He said, the Forests play an important role in supporting and maintaining ecological systems and cycles. The Forests contribute to the many complex processes that are responsible for recycling carbon and water. They also regulate water flows and protect soils, he added.

