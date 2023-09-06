FPCCI coordinator terms COAS meeting with businessmen as breath of fresh air

Coordinator Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Malik Sohail Talat said that the meeting of Army Chief of Pakistan Syed Asim Munir with businessmen and industrialists is like a breath of fresh air. FPCCI President Irfan Sheikh Iqbal was included in the meeting

Multan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th Sep , 2023) Coordinator Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Malik Sohail Talat said that the meeting of Army Chief of Pakistan Syed Asim Munir with businessmen and industrialists is like a breath of fresh air.

FPCCI President Irfan Sheikh Iqbal was included in the meeting. and former President/Chairman BMP Mian Anjum Nisar were included. Malik Sohail said with reference to the two personalities that the Army Chief is determined that corruption will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He expressed his determination that the army will go after the corrupt mafia, the army chief said that he has told Saudi Arabia that we need 25 billion Dollars from you, not one billion dollars.

And invest in the mining sector, make a partnership with the provincial governments, the land will belong to the provincial government, you and the provincial governments will also share in the profits, it will be a win-win situation for both, 25 billion dollars investment guarantee.

It will be of GHQ, the army chief said, I am creating a task force on social media, we will control all the keypad warriors. The Army Chief said that corruption will be rooted out, the Army Chief said that I have told Muhammad bin Salman that I will not return 10 billion dollars out of the 25 billion dollars taken from him, which are Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves.

I will put it, the army chief bluntly said that the loss-making institutions are going to be privatized immediately. Malik Sohail said that after the meeting of the army chief, the atmosphere of confidence has been restored in the country.

Apart from the establishment of the Special Investment Promotion Center (SIFC), the active role of the army in the agriculture sector is a sure step forward.