France To Give Over $1Bln To Agriculture Sector Affected By Late-Spring Frost

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 05:05 PM

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Saturday the government will give one billion euros (approximately $1.19 billion) to support the agriculture sector which has suffered greatly due to the late-spring frost in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Saturday the government will give one billion Euros (approximately $1.19 billion) to support the agriculture sector which has suffered greatly due to the late-spring frost in the country.

"They feed us, cultivate our land and are the pride of our country: the State had to be there to support our farmers and the entire agricultural sector. National solidarity, in action," the prime minister said on Twitter.

Castex highlighted that the country needs a "strong agriculture" and added that this is a question of sovereignty.

It is estimated that French farmers lost around 2 billion euros because of the frost with winegrowers and fruit producers being the most affected. The disaster is said to have destroyed several hundred thousand hectares of crops.

The prime minister also referred to the postponement and exemption of social charges and relief from land tax on non-built land.

More Stories From Agriculture

