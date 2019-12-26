Free short courses on emerging agri technologies for farm workers

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) : The Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) has launched four free short courses to train intending farm workers on emerging technologies to develop their skills on modernised farm management and improve their earning capacity.

Three-to-six-month duration courses had been introduced under the Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) programme, including Farm Mechanization, Drip Irrigation Unit Operator, Animal Disease Management and Pest Management, the MNSUA spokesman said in a statement on Thursday.

No fee would be charged from students and they would be provided free books, uniform, stationery and Rs 1500 per month honorarium.

Candidates must have their matriculation certificate and computerised national identity cards and should be of the age of 18-35 years to apply. Dec 25 was the last date to apply, however, the university has extended it till Dec 28.

For more information, candidates can contact continuing education department of MNSUA by telephone 061-9201679.