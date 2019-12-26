UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Free Short Courses On Emerging Agri Technologies For Farm Workers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 05:03 PM

Free short courses on emerging agri technologies for farm workers

The Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) has launched four free short courses to train intending farm workers on emerging technologies to develop their skills on modernised farm management and improve their earning capacity

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) : The Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) has launched four free short courses to train intending farm workers on emerging technologies to develop their skills on modernised farm management and improve their earning capacity.

Three-to-six-month duration courses had been introduced under the Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) programme, including Farm Mechanization, Drip Irrigation Unit Operator, Animal Disease Management and Pest Management, the MNSUA spokesman said in a statement on Thursday.

No fee would be charged from students and they would be provided free books, uniform, stationery and Rs 1500 per month honorarium.

Candidates must have their matriculation certificate and computerised national identity cards and should be of the age of 18-35 years to apply. Dec 25 was the last date to apply, however, the university has extended it till Dec 28.

For more information, candidates can contact continuing education department of MNSUA by telephone 061-9201679.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Education Agriculture Punjab Skills Development Fund From

Recent Stories

OIC Condemns Terrorist Attack in Soum Province, No ..

2 minutes ago

FIA conducts raid at PML-N’s central office in M ..

2 minutes ago

Thousands fruit trucks stranded, growers fear huge ..

10 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) ..

10 minutes ago

Russia's Agro-Industrial Exports to Reach Around $ ..

10 minutes ago

Twenty-five players to take part in Skills 2 Shine ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.