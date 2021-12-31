UrduPoint.com

Free Veterinary Treatment Camp Organized By IUB

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2021

Free veterinary treatment camp organized by IUB

Department of Clinical Medicine and Surgery, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) organized a free veterinary treatment camp in collaboration with Punjnad Veterinary Pharmaceutical Private Company here at IUB Veterinary Clinics

The veterinary medicine products orientation lecture was delivered by the company regional sales officer Dr. Muhammad Iftekhar to the DVM students.

Livestock farmers from the vicinity visited the camp with their animals. A total of 225 animals including sheep, goats, and cattle were examined, treated, and dewormed for prophylactic measures to reduce the parasitic load and to improve growth and milk production with the aid of medicines and anthelmintics provided by the Punjnad Pharma.

The livestock farmers were also given useful advice to keep their animals healthy and productive. Dean Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences IUB Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khalid Mansoor was also present at the camp. He appreciated the efforts of the department under the chairmanship of Dr. Abdul Qayyum and encouraged the faculty members, para-veterinary and supporting staff, and students for organizing such kind of productive activities.

The Dean also added that these activities are not only useful for the livestock farmer community but also provide excellent opportunities to enhance the professional skills of DVM students.

