Fresh fruits from SW China exported to Singapore via cargo flight

CHONGQING, Nov. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :A cargo flight loaded with citrus fruits departed from southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Friday for Singapore, according to the municipal commission of commerce.

The shipment contains 300 kg of fresh citrus fruits with the brand name "Zhong Orange" from Chongqing's Zhongxian County.

The shipment, from the orchards to Singapore, is expected to take three days, 11 days earlier than the normal land-sea transportation, which can better guarantee the freshness of the citrus fruits.

In 2020, "Zhong Orange" became the first citrus fruit from Chongqing to be exported to Singapore via the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor.

As of now, more than 2,000 tonnes of such fruits have been exported to Singapore as well as other countries and regions along the Belt and Road, and a regular export system has been established.