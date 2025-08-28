Fruit cultivation boosts farmers’ income by Rs.150m: Dr. Abid Niaz

Chief Scientist, Department of Soil Chemistry and Environmental Sciences Dr. Abid Niaz said that fruit cultivation has boosted farmers’ income by Rs.150 million

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Chief Scientist, Department of Soil Chemistry and Environmental Sciences Dr. Abid Niaz said that fruit cultivation has boosted farmers’ income by Rs.150 million.

He was addressing a three-day training program by Horticulture Division of Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) in collaboration with Orchard Growers’ Organization.

He said that Pakistan’s economy heavily depends on agriculture which contributes 19.6 percent to the national GDP and provides direct or indirect employment to 39 percent of the population.

He said that agriculture sector accounts for nearly 25 percent of foreign exchange earnings while 70 percent of the population relies on it for daily livelihood.

In this context, the promotion of high-value fruit crops such as citrus, mango, guava, dates, papaya, strawberries, lychee, grapes, apples and pomegranates is playing an imperative role in strengthening agricultural economy, he added.

He said that the farmers have earned more than Rs.150 million as additional income through fruit exports in addition to underscoring the immense potential of horticulture in boosting Pakistan’s agri-economy.

The agricultural scientists from AARI and experts from the private sector are working as a frontline force to enhance fruit cultivation in addition to ensuring food security and make the agriculture sector more profitable, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sajid Iqbal Sandhu CEO Green Circle said that all possible resources are being utilized to improve quality and quantity of fruit production in Punjab. The strenuous efforts of orchard growers are opening new avenues of economic development and poverty reduction at the grassroots level, he added.

Muhammad Aslam Maken CEO Baghban Growers’ Group explained that certified plants are being provided to the farmers alongside technical guidance to strengthen their capabilities.

Modern fruit production technologies are being transferred directly to the farmers at their doorsteps, he added.

AARI horticulture experts Malik Mohsin Abbas and Muaz Aziz informed the participants that fruit plants require a moderate climate between 25°C and 35°C for optimal growth. They pointed out that papaya cultivation is rapidly gaining popularity among the farmers in Punjab. The nursery plants are sensitive to extreme weather. Hence, these must be protected from severe heat and cold, they added.

Dr. Ahmad Din Assistant Professor of Food Technology University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) provided valuable insights into post-harvest handling and value addition. He urged the farmers to establish small-scale processing units to produce quality fruit products for increasing farm income.

Marketing Manager of Fatyana Seed Company Mian Owais Ahmad advised the progressive farmers to select fertile loamy soils rich in organic matter for papaya cultivation. He suggested transplantation of papaya seedlings in February-March or September-October and said that the growers should ensure weekly irrigation in summer and fortnightly irrigation in winter. Papaya plants usually begin fruiting within five to six months after transplantation, he added.

Progressive grower Raja Naeem Kayani shared his successful experience with Jamun orchards and said that his farms generate millions of rupees annually. He encouraged other orchard growers to adopt modern practices for commercial-scale cultivation, management and marketing of fruits to achieve higher returns and support national agricultural growth.