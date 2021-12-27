Fruit exports up by 27.69pc, vegetable exports surge 31.47pc

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The exports of fruits from the country increased by 27.69 percent during the first five months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports of fruits during July-November (2021-22) were recorded at $177.316 million against the exports of $138.859 million in July-November (2020-21), showing growth of 27.69 percent, according to the date of Pakistan Bureau of statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, the vegetable exports from the country also went up by 31.47 percent by increasing from $77.146 million last year to $101.423 million during the ongoing fiscal year.

On year-on-year basis, the fruit exports from the country increased by 62.35 percent by going up from $20.758 million during November 2020 to $33.700 million in November 2021.

On month-on-month basis, the fruit exports, increased by 15.25 percent in November 2021 when compared to the exports of $29.242 million in October 2021, the PBS data revealed.

The vegetable exports on year-on-year basis, also surged by 228.77 percent by going up from $10.119 million in November 2020 to $33.

269 million in November 2021. On month-n-month basis, the exports of vegetables increased by 84.09 percent in November 2021 when compared to the exports of 18.072 million in October 2021.

The overall food exports from the country increased by 26.68 percent during the first five months of current year compared to last year.

The food exports from the country were recorded at $1947.414 million during July-November (2021-22) against the exports of $1537.317 million during July-November (2020-21).

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's total goods' witnessed an increase of 26.68 percent during the first five months of the current fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding months of last year.

The exports from the country stood at $12.344 billion during July-November (2021-22) against the exports of $9.744 billion recorded during July-November (2020-21), showing growth of 26.68 percent.

On the other hand, the imports during the months under review also went up by 69.17 percent by growing from $19.468 billion last year to $32.934 billion in July-November (2021-22).

