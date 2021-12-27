UrduPoint.com

Fruit Exports Up By 27.69pc, Vegetable Exports Surge 31.47pc

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 01:47 PM

Fruit exports up by 27.69pc, vegetable exports surge 31.47pc

The exports of fruits from the country increased by 27.69 percent during the first five months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The exports of fruits from the country increased by 27.69 percent during the first five months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports of fruits during July-November (2021-22) were recorded at $177.316 million against the exports of $138.859 million in July-November (2020-21), showing growth of 27.69 percent, according to the date of Pakistan Bureau of statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, the vegetable exports from the country also went up by 31.47 percent by increasing from $77.146 million last year to $101.423 million during the ongoing fiscal year.

On year-on-year basis, the fruit exports from the country increased by 62.35 percent by going up from $20.758 million during November 2020 to $33.700 million in November 2021.

On month-on-month basis, the fruit exports, increased by 15.25 percent in November 2021 when compared to the exports of $29.242 million in October 2021, the PBS data revealed.

The vegetable exports on year-on-year basis, also surged by 228.77 percent by going up from $10.119 million in November 2020 to $33.

269 million in November 2021. On month-n-month basis, the exports of vegetables increased by 84.09 percent in November 2021 when compared to the exports of 18.072 million in October 2021.

The overall food exports from the country increased by 26.68 percent during the first five months of current year compared to last year.

The food exports from the country were recorded at $1947.414 million during July-November (2021-22) against the exports of $1537.317 million during July-November (2020-21).

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's total goods' witnessed an increase of 26.68 percent during the first five months of the current fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding months of last year.

The exports from the country stood at $12.344 billion during July-November (2021-22) against the exports of $9.744 billion recorded during July-November (2020-21), showing growth of 26.68 percent.

On the other hand, the imports during the months under review also went up by 69.17 percent by growing from $19.468 billion last year to $32.934 billion in July-November (2021-22).

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports October November 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

ADGM aligns with international financial hubs, glo ..

ADGM aligns with international financial hubs, global economies on Monday to Fri ..

18 minutes ago
 China stocks close flat 27th Dec, 2021

China stocks close flat 27th Dec, 2021

48 seconds ago
 Over 128.6M coronavirus vaccine shots given in Tur ..

Over 128.6M coronavirus vaccine shots given in Turkey to date

49 seconds ago
 Death toll from flash floods in Brazil rises to 18 ..

Death toll from flash floods in Brazil rises to 18

51 seconds ago
 Ejaz Qureshi sworn in as Wafaqi Mohtasib

Ejaz Qureshi sworn in as Wafaqi Mohtasib

57 seconds ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Says Sanctions Against My ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Sanctions Against Myanmar Military Not on UNSC Age ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.