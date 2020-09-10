Fruit & vegetables market face staff shortage

Chairman fruit and vegetables market Multan Akram Chawan said on Thursday that the market was facing acute shortage of staff and needed new recruitment in market committee to ensure proper deployment to keep its upkeep mechanism operational

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman fruit and vegetables market Multan Akram Chawan said on Thursday that the market was facing acute shortage of staff and needed new recruitment in market committee to ensure proper deployment to keep its upkeep mechanism operational.

Talking to APP here, he underlined the need for deployment of staff in two shifts at the market but added that staff shortage and fixed duty hours were hampering efforts for its cleanliness and other matters.

He said that staff was deployed years ago on the basis of requirements at that time. But now the market has expanded and twelve posts were vacant out of the existing staff strength.

He said that 320 license holders and 210 allied shops were operating in the fruit and vegetables market adding that it handles approximately entry/exit of around 150 goods vehicles on a daily basis besides countless retailers who visit it daily for their retail businesses.

He said, government was spending around Rs 65 million under 2020-21 budget to lay new sewerage lines, and instal new transformers and street lights at fruit and vegetables market and the foodgrain market.

Chawan said that cleanliness operations have been given to solid waste management company adding that the company sends 25 sanitary workers and machinery on a daily basis against payment of Rs 550,000 per month. This deployment, however, remained available only in the first shift and fewer are available in the second shift, he said adding that more deployment in two shifts was the need of the hour.